GRAINS-Soybeans, corn resume uptrend after sell-off, set for weekly gains

By Gavin Maguire

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Global crop prices recovered some of the lost ground through profit-taking on Friday, with March soybeans and corn regaining footings above psychologically significant price levels to stay on course to consolidate recent gains.

The selloff on Thursday extended well beyond grains, with rubber, palm oil, gold and copper also coming under pressure at some point amid a heavy equity market rout, led by a 26% plunge in the shares of Facebook's parent company.

As the heavy selling momentum let up, however, soybeans unearthed renewed buying interest that restored most-active March futures to an upward trajectory and on course for their biggest weekly gain since last June.

The most-active soybean contract Sv1 was up 0.66 at $15.54-1/2 per bushel, as of 0720 GMT.

Most-active soybean futures are on course for their largest weekly gain since last June, and could see follow-through buying next week once Chinese traders return from their week-long Lunar New Year break, said a Singapore-based oilseed trader.

"China has some catching up to do in terms of pricing in the global soybean supply situation," he said, in reference to recent downgrades in South America's soy crops by key agriculture consultants.

"Global balances for many trading houses have tightened in the past week, but China hasn't been around to react."

Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its forecast for the 2021/22 Argentine soybean harvest to 42 million tonnes on Thursday, down from 44 million tonnes previously, due to lower yields and a smaller planting area than originally planned.

Soybeans have also gained on chart-based buying after nearby prices overcame resistance at $15.50 a bushel to sustain a stretch of nine consecutive positive closes. If resistance around $15.60 is cleared, the next targeted range will be $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Corn and wheat were also supported Friday, though could not match the advances in soybeans.

Most active wheat Wv1 rose 0.73% to $7.57-1/2 per bushel while corn Cv1 gained 0.53% to $6.20 per bushel.

World food prices rebounded in January and remained near 10-year highs, led by a jump in the vegetable oils index, the U.N. food agency said on Thursday.

Corteva Inc CTVA.N expects prices for grains and oilseeds to remain high this year on record demand levels, its chief executive said on Thursday, following the insecticide and seed company's upbeat sales outlook a day earlier.

(Reporting by Gavin Maguire; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

