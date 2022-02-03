GRAINS-Soybeans, corn resume uptrend after sell-off, set for weekly gains

By Gavin Maguire

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Global crop prices recovered some of the lost ground on Friday through profit-taking, with March soybeans and corn regaining footings above psychologically significant price levels to stay on course for strong weekly gains.

The selloff on Thursday extended well beyond grains, with rubber, palm oil, gold and copper also coming under pressure at some point amid a heavy equity market rout, led by a 26% plunge in the shares of Facebook's parent company.

As the heavy selling momentum let up, however, soybeans unearthed renewed buying interest that restored most-active March futures to an upward trajectory and on course for their biggest weekly gain since last June.

Corn and wheat were also supported, though could not match the advances in soybeans, which have been fuelled by concerns that dry field conditions in South America will result to greater demand for U.S. soy supplies later in 2022.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract Sv1 was up 0.92% at $15.85-3/4 per bushel, as of 0203 GMT. Most active wheat Wv1 rose 0.83% to $7.75-3/4 per bushel while corn Cv1 gained 0.85% to $6.22 per bushel.

* The $15.50 level for March soybeans and $6.20 level for March corn are key price levels that had previously acted as resistance in both contracts, but may now act as technical support for prices going forward.

* World food prices rebounded in January and remained near 10-year highs, led by a jump in the vegetable oils index, the U.N. food agency said on Thursday.

* Tech companies are raising hundreds of millions of dollars, including backing from agriculture heavyweights such as Bayer AG BAYGn.DE, in developing farm products that use living things like microbes and seaweed to nourish crops and lessen the need for synthetic fertilizer.

* India is in its first government-to-government negotiations with Russia for the long-term supply of fertilizers, government and industry sources said, hedging against geopolitical instability and high global prices.

* Corteva Inc CTVA.N expects prices for grains and oilseeds to remain high this year on record demand levels, its chief executive said on Thursday, following the insecticide and seed company's upbeat sales outlook a day earlier.

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street snapped a four-session winning streak on Thursday, with all three benchmarks ending lower after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock plummeting and halted a nascent recovery built on upbeat earnings from other big tech. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Dec

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Jan

1330 US Unemployment Rate Jan

1330 US Average Earnings YY Jan

1215 - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and Chief Economist Huw Pill hold an online briefing for businesses on the central bank's Feb. 3 interest rate decision and new economic forecasts.

