GRAINS-Soybeans, corn gain more ground on dry South American weather

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures ticked higher on Tuesday, with both markets trading near multi-month highs, as dry weather in South America sparked concerns over supplies.

Wheat prices edged lower, extending losses in the previous session, on disappointing exports.

"We are in the weather market as far as South American crops are concerned," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "If it starts raining, prices will come down."

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active soybean contract Sv1 rose 0.6% to $13.79 a bushel, as of 1230 GMT, heading for a tenth straight session of gains.

Corn Cv1 climbed 0.1% to $6.15-1/2 per bushel and was on track for a fifth consecutive session of gains.

Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in southern Brazil this season as fields are suffering from dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.

"Soybean prices are soaring amid fears of lower production in South America with flooding in northern Brazil and persistent water shortages from the southern Brazilian states to all of Argentina," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 1,577,417 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, which was within the range of trade estimates. USDA/I

The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean inspections total by more than 210,000 tonnes.

Wheat Wv1 fell 0.8% to $7.97 a bushel with Agritel referring to disappointing export inspections and a lack of competitiveness, particularly with Russia, despite export taxes.

The USDA said 271,349 tonnes of U.S. wheat was inspected for export last week, which was on the low-end of a range of trade estimates.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

Prices at 1230 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

797,00

-7,00

-0,87

640,50

24,43

CBOT corn Cv1

615,50

0,75

0,12

484,00

27,17

CBOT soy Sv1

1379,00

7,50

0,55

1311,00

5,19

Paris wheat Dec BL2c1

283,25

-6,25

-2,16

213,25

32,83

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

240,00

0,50

0,21

200,00

20,00

Paris rape Nov COMc1

774,50

-5,25

-0,67

418,25

85,18

WTI crude oil CLc1

76,72

1,15

1,52

48,52

58,12

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,13

0,00

0,05

1,2213

-7,22

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

