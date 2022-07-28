GRAINS-Soybeans, corn firm on anticipated heat stress; wheat follows higher

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures extended gains on Thursday, as expectations for hot and dry weather conditions in the coming weeks across parts of the U.S. Midwest threaten yields.

Wheat followed higher as there was still some uncertainty about the volume of Ukraine's exports through the Black Sea despite expectations they could start to resume within days.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 climbed 30 cents to $14.40 a bushel by 11:09 a.m. (1609 GMT), after rising earlier in the session to $14.46, its highest since July 1.

Corn Cv1 gained 14 cents to $6.17 a bushel after reaching it's highest since July 18, while wheat Wv1 added 17-1/4 cents to $8.07-1/2 a bushel.

U.S. corn and soybeans have enjoyed seasonably cool, wet weather this week, with much of the U.S. corn crop pollinating during the month of July, though a hot and dry forecast for early August has farmers concerned.

"Corn made it through pollination without a major weather scare," said Dan Hussey, senior market strategist at Zaner Group. "The focus is shifting more toward the weather market for beans, filling out pods in August."

Lack of moisture could hurt soybean plants as they develop pods.

Wheat inched higher, but has remained rangebound since mid-July.

"We’ve just trended sideways the last couple of weeks," said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain. "This is just run of the mill volatility for a market that just dropped 40% in the course of two months."

Wheat remains underpinned by doubts over supplies from the Black Sea region despite an agreement to reopen Ukrainian maritime grain exports, even as Turkey prepared a new facility in Istanbul to oversee the export of Ukrainian grains, with the first shipment expected to depart from Black Sea ports within days.

"The reality of that situation coming to fruition is not entirely guaranteed," said Hussey. "Nobody really knows how to price that into the market."

