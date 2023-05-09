GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall on U.S. planting progress, wheat eases again

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost ground on Tuesday, pressured by rapidly progressing U.S. planting, while wheat slipped further as ample global supplies and favourable weather forecasts offset risks to a wartime Black Sea corridor.

Grain markets were easing back from two-week highs struck during Monday's session when doubts about the continuation of the Black Sea corridor deal had supported prices.

Weakness in crude oil and a stronger dollar also curbed grains. O/RFRX/

After Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported corn and soybean planting progress that topped market expectations, with the pace of soybean seeding the second fastest on record.

Good-to-excellent ratings for the drought-affected U.S. winter wheat crop rose 1 percentage point to 29% in the week ended May 7, the USDA also said.

That matched 2022 as the lowest good-to-excellent rating for this time of year since 1996. However, rain forecast for the week ahead following recent showers was tempering concern.

"The upswing in prices on the wheat markets already appears to be losing momentum," Commerzbank analysts said.

Significant rainfall in Europe, with the exception of Spain, has also boosted the harvest outlook there and led investors to play down the threat of Russia quitting the Black Sea corridor agreement.

The United Nations said no ships were inspected on Sunday or Monday under the deal that allows Ukraine to ship grain by sea.

Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement, backed by the UN and Turkey, by May 18.

A high-level four-way meeting on the Black Sea grain deal will take place in Istanbul on May 10-11, the state-owned RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Tuesday.

"Even if wheat markets are amply supplied at present, any suspension of Ukrainian supply would not be entirely irrelevant," Commerzbank said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.3% at $6.45-1/4 a bushel by 1133 GMT. On Monday, it had touched a two-week peak before closing lower.

CBOT Sv1 was 0.4% down at 14.27-1/2 a bushel, after touching a two-week top in the previous session. Corn Cv1 shed 1.1% to $5.90 a bushel following an 11-day high on Monday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips、 Sonia Cheema and Chizu Nomiyama)

