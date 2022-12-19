GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall on recession fears; wheat firms

By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures slid on Monday as worries over a global economic downturn weighed on prices, while wheat recouped losses from the previous session with an escalating war in Ukraine fuelling concerns over supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.3% at $14.75 a bushel, as of 1255 GMT, after hitting $14.60-1/4, the weakest since Dec. 13, while corn Cv1 gave up 0.5% to $6.49-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat Wv1 added 0.4% to $7.56-1/4 a bushel.

Fears of demand destruction are weighing on prices of most agricultural commodities.

"Central banks are continuing the fight against inflation which has traders worried that there will not be a soft landing," Hightower said in a report.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank last week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation.

"The end of the year will be marked by a lot of funds' profit taking after several months of very high volatility," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

For the wheat market, Russia-Ukraine war remains the key issue, which could disrupt supplies.

Russia launched a "kamikaze" drone attack on Monday, hitting key infrastructure in and around Kyiv, as President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus, fuelling fears he will pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a new offensive on Ukraine.

A colder-than-usual spell in parts of Europe is not expected to cause much harm to winter grains and may benefit crops in France after a very mild autumn, analysts said.

Grain production in the European Union plus the United Kingdom is expected to rise in 2023, grain industry lobby group Coceral said on Monday, recovering after dry and hot weather caused crop damage in many parts of the region this year.

Prices at 1255 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

756.25

2.75

0.36

CBOT corn Cv1

649.75

-3.25

-0.50

CBOT soy Sv1

1475.00

-5.00

-0.34

Paris wheat BL2c1

297.50

0.00

0.00

Paris maize EMAc1

285.75

2.00

0.70

Paris rapeseed COMc1

558.75

-1.25

-0.22

WTI crude oil CLc1

74.90

0.61

0.82

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.0613

0.003

0.293

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Maju Samuel)

