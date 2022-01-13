GRAINS-Soybeans, corn face weekly losses on improved LatAm weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Friday, with both markets set to end the week lower on forecasts of rains in drought-hit South American growing regions.

Wheat is on track for a third week of decline on improved supply outlook.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.9% to $13.65-1/2 a bushel, as of 0126 GMT, taking the weekly decline to more than 3%.

* Corn Cv1 has lost 3.3% this week and wheat Wv1 is down almost 2%.

* Weather forecasts show parched areas of Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy and No. 2 producer of corn, may receive significant rainfall from late this week, traders said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a crop report on Wednesday, reduced its soybean and corn production forecasts in Brazil and Argentina. Some private analysts have cut their outlooks more steeply.

* Brazil is poised to reap just above 134 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous November forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought may cause the country's average yields to reach a six-year low.

* According to a presentation on Thursday, the projection also represents a 2% drop from the 137.1 million tonnes produced in 2021.

* For the wheat market, the International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for 2021/22 global production, partly driven by an improved outlook for the crop in Australia.

* In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body increased its 2021/22 world wheat crop outlook by four million tonnes to 781 million tonnes.

* The USDA also pegged U.S. winter wheat acreage, U.S. end-of-season stocks and world wheat stocks above average analyst estimates.

* U.S. soybean processors likely crushed a near-record volume of soybeans in December amid ample crushing supplies and good processing margins, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Nervous global stock markets tumbled on Thursday as the dollar wilted, after a drumbeat of hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials made clear that U.S. interest rates could rise as soon as March, putting an end to ultra-easy monetary conditions. MKTS/GLOB

