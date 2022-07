GRAINS-Soybeans, corn extend losses to one-week lows; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures slid for a second session on Wednesday to a one-week low, as a U.S. government forecast of lower demand and higher production weighed on prices.

Wheat lost more ground on hopes of resumption in exports from war-torn Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Sv1 (CBOT) fell 1.3% to $13.25 a bushel, as of 0022 GMT and corn Cv1 lost 1.2% to 5.79-1/4 a bushel. Both markets hit the lowest since July 6.

* Wheat Wv1 slid 0.3% to $8.12 a bushel.

* Demand for U.S. soybeans is falling as bumper crops in South America eat into U.S. export prospects, the U.S. government said on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its outlook for soybean exports by 65 million bushels and its outlook for domestic crush by 10 million bushels in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

* The agency also raised its forecast for domestic corn production after factoring in the June acreage outlook that showed farmers were able to seed more of the grain they had planned in the spring despite rainy weather that delayed plantings.

* Corn production was pegged at 14.505 billion bushels, 45 million bushels higher than USDA's previous outlook.

* An outlook for higher wheat output in Russia and expectations of Ukrainian supplies entering the market weighed on prices.

* Farmers in Russia's southern Rostov region, one of the largest grain producing and exporting areas of the country, are seeing high wheat yields as harvesting gets underway, growers and officials in the region said.

* Sanctions-hit Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is expected to produce a massive crop in 2022 with record amounts available to supply abroad in the July-June marketing season.

* Talks between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations over Ukraine's war-disrupted grain exports eased some of the supply concerns.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* World stocks traded mixed while oil prices and bond yields dipped on Tuesday as traders fretted over prospects of further central bank tightening and worries about the health of economies worldwide. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY June

0300 China Trade Balance June

0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M May

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY May

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM May

0600 Germany HICP Final YY June

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY June

1230 US CPI MM, SA June

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

