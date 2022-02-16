GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease on rainfall forecast in South America

MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago grains eased in early trade on Thursday, hit by increased chances of rain next week in southern Brazil and northern Argentina after hot, dry conditions this week, while lower crude oil prices also dampened sentiment.

Traders were also waiting for the USDA's weekly export sales report.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.25% at $15.83-1/2 a bushel, as of 0204 GMT.

* Wheat Wv1 dipped 0.29% to $7.78-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 was down 0.31% at $6.45 a bushel.

* USDA's weekly export sales report on Thursday morning was expected to show soybean export sales between 1.55 million and 3.3 million tonnes.

* Brazilian soybean farmers are expected to produce 125.8 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 8.4 million tonnes less than forecast ahead of a crop tour of key producing regions in Brazil, some of which have been hit by a severe drought.

* Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat sourced from optional origins.

* Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from April 1-10.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. The fund were net even in wheat futures. COMFUND/CBT

* Oil slid more than 2% in early Asian trade on Thursday after both France and Iran said parties are closer to an agreement to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, offsetting ongoing concerns over the situation in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.