GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease ahead of U.S. reports; wheat falls

Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost ground on Wednesday in positioning ahead of key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports on global supply-demand due later in the day.

Wheat fell for the first time in four sessions, although tightening world supplies limited losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active soybean contract Sv1 slid 0.3% to $13.82-1/4 a bushel, as of 0138 GMT. Corn Cv1 lost 0.1% to $6.00-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 fell 0.4% to $7.67 a bushel.

* The USDA's reports will include updated estimates of U.S. 2021 crop production and Dec. 1 inventories.

* Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab lowered the 2021/2022 forecast for the country's soybean and corn production on Tuesday amid a drought that was mainly affecting commercial crops in the south of the country.

* Conab said Brazil is expected to produce 140.5 million tonnes of soybeans, 1.6% less than in the December forecast, representing a reduction of 2.3 million tonnes.

* It projected Brazil's total corn crop at 112.9 million tonnes, 4.2 million tonnes less than in the previous forecast.

* Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far this season had reached 15.11 million tonnes by Jan. 9, weekly official data showed on Tuesday, a 1 million tonne jump from the previous update as missing French data was incorporated.

* Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA on Wednesday to report the tightest U.S. Dec. 1 wheat stocks since 2007.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks bounced and Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday in choppy trade as investors absorbed remarks from the Federal Reserve that interest rates are likely to rise this year, as expected.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Dec)

0130 China PPI, CPI YY

1330 US CPI MM, SA

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)

