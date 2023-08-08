GRAINS-Soybeans, corn down on improved US crop condition; wheat falls

*

Soybeans, corn fall for 2nd session after USDA crop report

*

Cool, wet weather benefits U.S. corn, soybean crops

*

China July soybean imports up 23.5% on year - customs

*

Wheat falls 1%, gives up some of last session's gains

(Adds quote in paragraph 3, China's July soybean imports)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday with improved condition of both crops in the U.S. Midwest and forecasts of beneficial weather weighing on prices.

Wheat prices slid 1%, giving up some of the last session's gains which were triggered by concerns over Black Sea supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.3% at $12.98 a bushel, as of 0430 GMT, and corn gave up 0.2% to $4.95 a bushel. Wheat fell 1% to $6.51 a bushel.

"U.S. weather has been positive for soybean and corn development," said one Singapore-based trader. "There are forecasts for more rains, which is likely to further improve crop prospects."

Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. soybean and corn crops improved in the past week more than analysts expected, but the spring wheat crop deteriorated, U.S. government data showed on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 57% of the corn crop as "good to excellent" in its weekly crop progress report, up from 55% a week ago, while 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected an improvement of 1 percentage point.

It rated 54% of the soybean crop as "good to excellent", up from 52% last week, above the average analyst estimate of 53%.

China imported 9.73 million metric tons of soybeans in July, up 23.5% from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Imports in the first seven months of the year by the world's top soybean buyer came to 62.3 million tons, up 15% from the year-ago period, the data showed.

For wheat, the USDA rated 41% of the U.S. spring crop as "good to excellent", down from 42% previously, while analysts on average had expected no change.

Russia's Sovecon agriculture consultancy raised its wheat export forecast for the 2023/24 season to a new record of 48.1 million metric tons from 47.2 million tons, it said on Monday. Sovecon also raised its forecast for Russia's total grain exports to 59.1 million tons from 58.9 million.

Agribusiness consultancy AgRural further increased its estimate for Brazil's corn output in 2023, it said on Monday, after positive yields were reported as farmers harvest their bumper second crop.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soybean, soyoil, soymeal and corn futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.