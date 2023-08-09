GRAINS-Soybeans, corn down ahead of US supply-demand report; wheat rises

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Soybean and corn futures ticked lower on Thursday as market participants took positions ahead of a key U.S. supply-demand report amid forecasts of improved weather for crops in the Midwest.

Wheat inched higher, recouping some of the last session's losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.2% to $13.05-1/2 a bushel, as of 0015 GMT, and corn Cv1 gave up 0.1% to $4.93-3/4 a bushel.

* Wheat Wv1 added 0.2% to $6.36-1/2 a bushel.

* Traders are adjusting positions before the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues a monthly crop report on Friday. Analysts on average project the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) will trim the forecast for U.S. soybean and corn production.

* The corn harvest could still be the second-largest on record, with weather conditions seen turning more favourable.

* Argentina's Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday issued an upbeat forecast for the South American country's 2023/24 soybean and corn harvests.

* The exchange predicted a 48 million metric ton harvest of soybeans, up from 20 million tons in the last season, while the corn harvest could stand at 56 million tons, up from 34 million tons expected for 2022/23.

* Exporters sold 251,000 metric tons of U.S. soy to China, the largest buyer of the oilseed, for delivery in 2023-24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Weekly export sales data is due on Thursday.

* In other news, Egypt's purchase of 235,000 metric tons of Russian wheat on Tuesday underscored the continued competitiveness of Russian supplies on theglobal market

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soybean and soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day before the release of key U.S. inflation data, while the dollar eased after data showed the Chinese economy slipped into deflation last month. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Core CPI MM, SA July

1230 US Core CPI YY, NSA July

1230 US CPI MM, SA July

1230 US CPI YY, NSA July

1230 US CPI Wage Earner July

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

