GRAINS-Soybeans, corn dip on profit-taking after rally

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday amid profit-taking after both contracts saw their biggest single-day rallies in months during the previous trading session.

Similarly, wheat edged lower on a better-than-expected weekly U.S. winter wheat crop report that soothed global supply concerns.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.5% at $13.34-3/4 a bushel, as of 0553 GMT. The contract logged its biggest daily gain since Sept. 12 on Monday.

Wheat Wv1 lost 0.8% to $6.01-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 gave up 0.7% to $5.67-1/4 a bushel. The benchmark corn contract saw its biggest rally in nine months in the previous session.

After moving down to the lowest level since December 2021, November soybeans closed sharply higher in the previous session, according to a note from commodities research firm Hightower.

The European Union's crop monitoring service has raised its forecasts of this year's EU soft wheat and rapeseed yields and lowered its expectations for barley, citing abundant rain in much of the bloc and deepening drought in the Iberian peninsula.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report rated 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier and above analysts' expectations.

India's wheat procurement in 2023 could fall by a fifth from the initial estimate as government purchases have slowed in the last few days after local prices jumped, government officials and traders told Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 225,000 tonnes of U.S. soymeal to the Philippines for shipment in the 2022/23 marketing year.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn, soyoil, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Varun H K and Eileen Soreng)

