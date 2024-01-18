GRAINS-Soybeans, corn consolidate near lows as South America crops weigh

Updates at 1258 GMT, changes byline/dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures inched up on Thursday but remained close to multi-year lows as traders bet the market would continue to be well-stocked despite some drought losses expected in Brazil.

Wheat edged down towards a seven-week low as strength in the dollar and ample global supplies offset support from possible frost damage to U.S. wheat and a flurry of import tenders.

Rainfall in South America has boosted the outlook for soybean and corn supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.5% at $12.12 bushel by 1258 GMT, close to last Friday's two-year low of $12.03.

"There are some concerns for the Brazilian crop, but any losses seem like they will be recouped by a rebounding Argentinian crop," said Andrew Whitelaw, an analyst with Episode 3 in Canberra.

Some private forecasts for Brazil's soybean harvest are sharply lower than official estimates, with EarthDaily Agro predicting a 2023/24 crop of 149.2 million metric tons.

However, a substantial decline in soybean production in Brazil would be necessary to offset an expected bumper harvest in Argentina, while heavy showers forecast in Brazil could help later-developing crops.

"Yield reports (in Brazil) are poor, but this will not put a strain on the South American balance sheet," consultancy Argitel said in a note.

In exports, a dollar rally this week has reinforced expectations that Brazilian soybeans will be more competitive than U.S. supplies as the countries compete for faltering demand from top importer China.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture added to bearish supply sentiment last Friday when it said the U.S. corn and soybean harvests were bigger than previously thought.

CBOT corn Cv1 rose 0.1% to $4.42-1/2 a bushel after hitting a three-year low at $4.40 on Wednesday.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.4% at $5.80-1/4 a bushel, near Tuesday's seven-week low.

Reaction to a run of tenders by wheat importers was been tempered by signs that large Black Sea supplies remain available, as shown by Russian wheat's dominance in a latest purchase by Egypt on Wednesday.

Traders were monitoring attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which has led to some grain cargoes being diverted around the Cape of Good Hope.

The situation in the Red Sea has led to a slowdown in Ukrainian agricultural exports in January, agriculture minister Mykola Solsky said on Thursday.

