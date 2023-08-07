GRAINS-Soybeans, corn climb, though improved US crop ratings cap gains

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures rose on Tuesday with bargain-buying supporting prices, although gains were curbed by improved condition of both crops in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat prices were flat.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $13.06-3/4 a bushel, as of 0011 GMT and corn gained 0.1% at $4.96-1/4 a bushel. Wheat lost quarter of a cent to $6.57-1/4 a bushel.

* Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. soybean and corn crop improved in the past week more than analysts expected, but spring wheat crops deteriorated, the U.S. government data showed on Monday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 57% of the corn crop as "good to excellent" in its weekly crop progress report, up from 55% a week ago, while 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected an improvement of 1 percentage point.

* It rated 54% of the soybean crop as "good to excellent", up from 52% last week, above the average analyst estimate of 53%.

* For wheat, the USDA rated 41% of the U.S. spring crop as "good to excellent", down from 42% previously, while analysts on average had expected no change.

* Russia's Sovecon agriculture consultancy has raised its wheat export forecast for the 2023/24 season to a new record of 48.1 million metric tons from 47.2 million tons, it said on Monday. Sovecon also raised its forecast for Russia's total grain exports to 59.1 million tons from 58.9 million.

* Agribusiness consultancy AgRural has further increased its estimate for Brazil's corn output in 2023, it said on Monday, after positive yields were reported as farmers harvest their bumper second crop.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soybean, soyoil, soymeal and corn futures, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* A gauge of global equities rose and the dollar edged higher on Monday, reversing downward moves after a mixed U.S. jobs report last week, as investors await U.S. and Chinese inflation data that could test the stock market's recovery this year. [MKTS/GLOB]

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 China

Trade Balance USD

July 0600 Germany HICP Final YY

July 1230 US

International Trade June (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.