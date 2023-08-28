GRAINS-Soybeans, corn climb as U.S. crop concerns grow

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn climbed on Monday after a U.S. farm survey predicted smaller crop production than government forecasts due to hot, dry conditions across the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat dipped on weak demand for U.S. crops, coupled with competition from cheap Russian supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans Sv1 gained 18 cents to $14.05-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $14.09-1/2, its highest since July 27.

CBOT corn Cv1 added 8-1/4 cents to $4.96-1/4 a bushel, while CBOT wheat Wv1 eased 4-3/4 cents to end at $6.17 a bushel.

U.S. 2023 soybean production could total 4.110 billion bushels, advisory service Pro Farmer said after Friday’s market close, below the 4.205 billion bushels forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"I don't think people were expecting to see that friendly of a number," said Kristi Van Ahn-Kjeseth, chief operating officer at consulting firm Van Ahn and Company. "You were seeing some yields that were better than anticipated through the states,"

Pro Farmer predicted the U.S. corn crop to be 14.960 billion bushels, below the USDA's most recent estimate of 15.111 billion bushels.

Hot, dry conditions have eroded yield potential, with the USDA reporting the U.S. soybean crop as 58% good-to-excellent as of Aug. 27, down 1 percentage points from a week earlier but above the average 56% predicted in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Corn conditions dropped 2 percentage points to 56% good-to-excellent versus analysts average of 55%, while spring wheat dropped to 37% good-to-excellent, matching average analyst predictions.

Corn futures have been weighed down by muted export demand, despite recent daily sales notices.

Corn export inspections for the week ended Aug. 24 reached 597,144 metric tons, 16.96% higher than the week prior, but down 14.67% from the same week in 2022.

Soybean export inspections reached 322,149 metric tons, down 36.81% from the same week last year, while wheat export inspections of 390,364 metric tons were down 38.17% year over year.

Wheat's decline could encourage export activity, but amid strong global supplies, U.S. wheat has struggled to attract buyers.

"We're just looking at a very weak wheat export program," said Brian Basting, commodity research analyst at Advance Trading. "We are on the outside looking in, as far as exports."

Russia is estimated to export 5.1 million metric tons of wheat in August, up from 3.5 million metric tons a year earlier, Sovecon agriculture consultancy said.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Grant McCool)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.