GRAINS-Soybeans, corn at one-week highs with South America in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures rose on Tuesday to their highest in around a week as persistent drought in Argentina supported prices.

Strength in the Brazilian real and caution ahead of U.S. government crop forecasts due this week also underpinned futures, offsetting weakness in wider financial markets, analysts said.

Wheat similarly edged up to a near one-week high as traders gauged prospects for the continuation of a wartime Black Sea shipping corridor from Ukraine which is due for renewal next month.

Chicago futures were resuming trading after a three-day holiday weekend for U.S. Presidents Day.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.9% at $15.40-3/4 a bushel by 1220 GMT.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.5% at $6.81-1/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat Wv1 inched up 0.1% to $7.77 a bushel.

"Argentine weather and Brazilian real strength are supporting agriculture futures, but the macro environment remains a bearish headwind overall," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

Market participants are assessing the possible extent of crop losses in Argentina due to severe drought. Rain forecast in the week ahead is projected to be moderate and its impact may be limited by hot weather.

Argentina's corn exports should fall some 40% year-on-year between March and June, the Rosario Grains exchange (BCR) said on Friday.

In Brazil, farmers have harvested 25% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Estimates of a record Brazilian soybean crop have countered worries about Argentine production, though rain delays in Brazil have raised doubts about the later safrinha corn crop.

An escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine and renewed Russian criticism of the grain shipping corridor from Ukraine have lent some support to wheat prices, though many traders expect the corridor deal to be renewed next month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, a day after his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden visited Kyiv.

Wheat markets are awaiting the outcome of an import tender on Wednesday by Egypt for an indication on Black Sea supplies.

Traders are also turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual Outlook Forum this week, in which the USDA is expected to release preliminary forecasts for 2023 plantings and production of major U.S. crops.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)

