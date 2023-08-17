GRAINS-Soybeans consolidate, corn and wheat ease

By Gus Trompiz and Enrico Dela Cruz

PARIS/MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Thursday as participants assessed U.S. weather forecasts, an uncertain economic outlook in China and strength in other oilseed markets.

Corn and wheat eased to trade near recent lows as abundant global supplies hung over the market and no further attacks were reported on Black Sea grain infrastructure a day after Russian drone strikes at the Ukrainian river port of Reni.

Grain markets were also awaiting weekly U.S. export sales figures on Thursday for a demand update.

Grain futures fell sharply this week as investor worries about China's economy dented financial markets while increased ratings for U.S. corn and soybean crops boosted harvest expectations.

Concerns about further increases to U.S. interest rates kept economic sentiment downbeat on Thursday, but a drier, warmer turn in U.S. Midwest weather was viewed as a potential threat for soybean crops. MKTS/GLOB

"The macro environment is very bearish. Missile attacks across Ukraine are backstopping grains and drier weather maps are supporting soy," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

Soybeans develop later than corn so are seen as more vulnerable to any harsh weather the end of summer.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $13.22 a bushel by 1153 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to their highest in nearly three weeks while crude oil edged higher. Soybeans are partly used to produce soyoil, which competes with other vegetable oils in food and fuel markets. POI/O/R

CBOT corn Cv1 lost 0.7% to $4.78-1/4 a bushel after recovering on Wednesday from a 32-month low.

CBOT wheat Wv1 shed 1.1% to $6.16 a bushel to fall back towards Tuesday's two-month low.

Regular air strikes by Russia on Ukrainian ports and grain silos since mid-July, when it pulled out of the U.N.-backed deal for Ukraine to export grain, have lent some support to prices.

But the continuation of grain trade has tempered worries, notably massive Russian wheat shipments.

India is in talks with Russia to import wheat at a discount to surging global prices in a rare move to curb food inflation ahead of elections next year, four sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)

