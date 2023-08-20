GRAINS-Soybeans climb to three-week high, corn up 1% on US dryness

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose 1.5% to on Monday, climbing to their highest levels in more than three weeks, while corn gained more ground as concerns over hot and dry weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest buoyed agricultural markets.

Wheat advanced for a second session, supported by escalating tensions in the Black Sea region that are likely to further reduce world supply.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 1.4% at $13.72-1/4 a bushel, as of 0243 GMT, having earlier risen to $13.81 a bushel - its highest since July 28.

Weather forecasts are showing little rain and hotter temperatures for the rest of August in the U.S. Midwest, raising worries over crop yields. Soybeans are more vulnerable to potential damage because August is the crop's critical month for development.

"The U.S. Crop Watch corn and soybean fields last week endured one of their driest collective weeks of the last couple months, though the increasingly familiar theme of cooler temperatures prevented any sizable decline in yield expectations," Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a column.

In China, the world's biggest soybean importer, soymeal prices DSMcv1 jumped almost 3%.

China's soybean imports from the United States tumbled 62% in July from a year earlier while shipments from Brazil, its top supplier, surged 32%, data showed on Sunday, spurred by a bumper crop and lower prices in the Latin American country.

Russia said Ukrainian drones had attacked four separate regions in a flurry of attempted strikes on Sunday, injuring five people and forcing two of Moscow's airports to briefly divert flights.

Grain traders have been nervous amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine which could disrupt Black Sea crop shipments since Moscow quit the U.N.-backed export deal for Ukraine in July. Both countries are major grain exporters.

India is set for its driest August in more than a century, with scant rainfall likely to persist across large areas, partly because of the El Niño weather pattern, two weather department officials told Reuters on Friday.

French farmers had gathered 96% of this year's soft wheat crop by Aug. 14, compared with 89% a week earlier, as they neared the end of this year's harvest following recent rain delays, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week ended Aug. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

