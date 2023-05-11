GRAINS-Soybeans at one-week low on US planting progress; wheat falls again

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures were all trading in negative territory on Thursday, with soybean futures hitting a one-week low as rapid U.S. planting progress pressured prices.

Wheat slid for a fourth session in a row on good weather for crop development in parts of the U.S. Midwest.

"U.S. weather is favourable for soybeans," one Singapore-based trader said. "It is bit early to predict as U.S. farmers are just planting beans, but a bumper U.S. crop this year will add to ample supplies from a record Brazilian harvest."

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.5% to $13.97 a bushel by 1130 GMT after touching its lowest since May 3 at $13.95.

Wheat Wv1 dropped 0.8% to $6.36-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 lost 0.4% to $5.91-1/2 a bushel.

The fast pace of U.S. planting and forecasts of favourable growing weather are weighing on soybean prices.

However, Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the 2022/2023 soybean harvest by 6.5% to 21.5 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday, as the effects of adverse weather hit the country's top crop.

On the demand front, an official with China's state grain reserve bureau said that China, the world's top soybean buyer, would stabilise and diversify its soybean imports as the country continues to promote higher domestic production of the crop.

In the wheat market, talks over the Black Sea export deal remain centre stage.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said he thought the deal could be extended for at least two more months, as officials from the parties involved held the first day of talks on an extension.

Russia has said it would not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser exports. Cavusoglu was speaking to reporters on his return from a trip to Moscow.

Export prices for Russian wheat weakened amid continued high export volumes, uncertainty surrounding the Black Sea grain deal and in anticipation of a new crop, analysts said on Wednesday.

In Europe, consultancy Strategie Grains raised its forecast for 2023/24 EU soft wheat production on favourable conditions in most of the bloc but reduced its outlook for barley and maize crops, partly because of drought in Spain.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. The funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and soymeal futures. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1130 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

636.25

-5.00

-0.78

CBOT corn Cv1

591.50

-2.50

-0.42

CBOT soy Sv1

1397.00

-7.00

-0.50

Paris wheat BL2U3

231.50

-0.75

-0.32

Paris maize EMAc1

226.75

-1.00

-0.44

Paris rapeseed COMc1

429.50

-6.25

-1.43

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.51

-0.05

-0.07

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.0930

-0.005

-0.455

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman)

