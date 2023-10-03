GRAINS-Soybeans at new three-month low as supply pressure builds

By Gus Trompiz and Peter Hobson

PARIS/CANBERRA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Tuesday to a new three-month low as improving signs for the U.S. harvest and a brisk start to planting in Brazil created supply pressure.

Corn ticked lower as the U.S. harvest also curbed prices, while wheat edged up as it recovered further from Friday's plunge to a three-year low.

Most-active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybeans Sv1 were 0.8% down at $12.66-1/2 a bushel by 1208 GMT. It earlier reached its weakest since June 29 at $12.63-1/4, slightly below a previous three-month low from Monday.

CBOT corn Cv1 eased 0.2% to $4.87-3/4 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 added 1% to $5.70-1/2 a bushel.

A firmer dollar .DXY and weaker crude oil LCOc1 weighed on grain markets, curbing impetus from start-of-month buying that had supported futures on Monday, analysts said.

"The macro environment has turned more bearish via the stronger U.S. dollar, weaker commodity currencies, and lower crude oil prices," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

U.S. government data showed after Monday's market close that soybean crop ratings improved last week. Harvest progress was slower than analysts had expected but was still ahead of the average pace of the past five years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) figures showed corn crop ratings were unchanged while the harvest was ahead of the five-year average pace though below analyst estimates.

Soybeans had already faced supply pressure on Friday when the USDA pegged U.S. supplies above market expectations in a separate stocks report.

Brokerage StoneX SNEX.O, meanwhile, raised its estimates of U.S. 2023 corn and soybean production.

In Brazil, which competes with the United States in export markets, 2023/24 soybean planting reached 5.2% of the expected area last week, the quickest pace ever for the period, an agribusiness consultancy said.

The wheat market was consolidating after two volatile sessions in which it dropped more than 6% to a three-year low on Friday before recouping over 4% on Monday.

Wheat traders are still grappling with ample short-term supply of Black Sea grain along with drought risks to upcoming harvests in Argentina and Australia.

"Prices will be higher in 6 months but the bottom is not here yet," , said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities.

Wheat was dented on Friday when the USDA unexpectedly raised its estimate for U.S. production. That added to supply pressure from bumper Russian supplies and signs that war-torn Ukraine is resuming grain shipments from seaports.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shounak Dasgupta)

