GRAINS-Soybeans at 9-month high on South America crop worries

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally on Thursday to a nine-month high as a sharp cut to Brazil's official harvest forecast fanned concerns about weather damage to South American crops.

Corn reached its highest since June as traders also assessed the risk of dry weather cutting production of the cereal in Brazil and Argentina.

Wheat rose too, supported by concerns that Russian naval drills could hamper Black Sea grain flows.

The most-active Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) soybean contract Sv1 was up 1.8% at $16.22-3/4 a bushel by 1253 GMT.

It earlier reached $16.25-1/2 a bushel, highest since May 13, after Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab reduced its soybean harvest outlook by 15 million tonnes.

Conab now expects farmers in Brazil to harvest 125.4 million tonnes in 2021/22, much lower than the 134 million tonnes forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a separate report on Wednesday.

Some private analysts had already predicted Brazilian production would drop to around 125 million tonnes amid dry weather in the south of the country, and traders widely expect the USDA to make further cuts to South American supply.

"The market is still cutting its South American crop estimates," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "And Argentina's weather suggests that revision process likely has not finished."

Southern Brazil has faced drought, while in Argentina traders are monitoring persisting dryness in some regions after rain relief in late January.

Soybeans have also drawn support from a run of U.S. export sales to China.

Grain markets will get an update on demand from weekly U.S. export sales figures later on Thursday.

CBOT corn Cv1 added 0.9% to $6.52-1/4 a bushel, after earlier reaching its highest since June 24.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 1.6% at $7.97-1/2 a bushel.

Ukraine on Thursday said Russian naval exercises had made navigation in the Black Sea and Azov Sea "virtually impossible", turning attention back towards potential disruption to grain shipments due to military tensions between Russia and the West.

Prices at 1253 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

797.50

12.50

1.59

770.75

3.47

CBOT corn Cv1

652.25

5.50

0.85

593.25

9.95

CBOT soy Sv1

1622.75

28.00

1.76

1339.25

21.17

Paris wheat BL2c1

269.25

6.50

2.47

278.50

-3.32

Paris maize EMAc1

252.00

1.75

0.70

226.00

11.50

Paris rape COMc1

692.25

9.50

1.39

754.00

-8.19

WTI crude oil CLc1

90.29

0.63

0.70

75.21

20.05

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.14

0.00

0.11

1.1368

0.59

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)

