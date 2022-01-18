GRAINS-Soybeans at 2-week low on improved South American crop weather

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a third straight session on Tuesday to a two-week low as the arrival of rain in some parched South American growing belts eased harvest concerns.

Corn also lost ground on the rain relief in Argentina and southern Brazil.

Wheat rose following a three-day slide, tracking a rebound in European futures on Monday when U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. GRA/EU

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 1.1% at $13.54-1/2 a bushel by 1253 GMT, near an earlier two-week low of $13.52.

"In Argentina, the long-awaited rains arrived this weekend and should last for the next few days," consultancy Agritel said. "For the earliest crops, the harvest potential will nevertheless have already been affected."

Heavy weekend showers broke weeks of dry weather that led crop observers to cut forecasts for Argentina's soybean and corn production.

Some rain is also expected in drought-affected southern Brazil, although showers may also hamper soybean harvesting further north.

Harvesting of Brazil's soybean crop reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the centre and north of the country caused by heavy rainfall, agribusiness consultancy Patria Agronegocios said on Monday.

Corn and soy markets are also monitoring Chinese imports after signs of slower demand due to low margins in the country's pig sector.

CBOT corn Cv1 fell 0.8% to $5.91-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat Wv1 gained 1.2% to $7.50-1/4 a bushel, helped by signs of renewed import demand following a recent drop in international prices.

Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said. GRA/TEND

Prices at 1253 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

750.25

8.75

1.18

770.75

-2.66

CBOT corn Cv1

591.25

-5.00

-0.84

593.25

-0.34

CBOT soy Sv1

1354.50

-15.25

-1.11

1339.25

1.14

Paris wheat BL2c1

267.25

1.50

0.56

278.50

-4.04

Paris maize EMAc1

238.50

-0.50

-0.21

226.00

5.53

Paris rape COMc1

769.00

5.50

0.72

754.00

1.99

WTI crude oil CLc1

84.87

1.05

1.25

75.21

12.84

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.14

0.00

-0.18

1.1368

0.16

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)

