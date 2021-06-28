GRAINS-Soybeans at 1-week high on hot U.S. weather forecasts

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday to a one-week high, as forecasts for heat in the western U.S. Midwest raised concerns over potential yield losses.

Wheat and corn also gained.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.3% to $13.16-1/4 a bushel by 0039 GMT, after climbing to its highest level since June 22 at $13.26 a bushel earlier in the session.

* Wheat Wv1 added 0.4% at $6.53-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 0.1% to $5.47-3/4 a bushel.

* Even though rains over the weekend were heavy in some areas of the U.S. Midwest, other spots received just enough to protect the crop for a short amount of time. Forecasts for hot weather next week are supporting prices.

* Traders are awaiting key U.S. acreage and stocks data due on Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

* Russian wheat export prices were largely unchanged last week, supported by a new floating duty in Russia and improving crop forecasts ahead of the start of the new marketing season, analysts said on Monday.

* Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Monday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international tender.

* Consultancy Strategie Grains has raised its forecast for this year's European Union rapeseed harvest while trimming demand expectations, projecting reduced supply tightness next season.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global equity markets reached new highs for the second straight session, boosted by U.S. equities, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar was little changed as investors awaited jobs data that could sway Federal Reserve monetary policy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, June)

0600 UK Nationwide House price MM, YY

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final

1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY

1400 US Consumer Confidence

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.