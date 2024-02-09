GRAINS-Soybeans and corn stuck near 3-yr lows as supply pressure weighs

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures edged lower on Friday to hold near three-year lows as expectations of plentiful world supplies hung over the market, despite downward revisions to Brazilian harvest forecasts.

U.S. wheat was mixed, with bargain-buying after a slide this week on falling Russian export prices countered by large supplies as shown by an increased estimate of U.S. stocks.

Grain markets were digesting a raft of crop data published on Thursday, including Brazilian agency Conab's update of the country's official production estimates and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly U.S. and world supply and demand outlook.

Conab and USDA both reduced their projections of Brazilian soybean and corn output in the light of recent drought.

But the USDA's Brazil forecasts remain much higher than Conab's, while upward revisions to projected U.S. corn and soybean stocks by the USDA kept attention on large global supplies and strong competition for exports.

"The USDA's latest report was relatively bearish for grains," ING said in a note.

Rain forecast in Brazil and also Argentina, which has endured a heatwave in the past week, has also tempered worries about stress to corn and soy crops.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.8% at $11.84-1/2 a bushel by 1239 GMT, near this week's low of $11.79-1/4 that marked its weakest level since December 2020.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.5% at $4.31-1/4 a bushel, just above Thursday's three-year low of $4.29-3/4.

In wheat, Chicago soft wheat Wv1 added 0.5% to $5.91-1/2 a bushel to recover from a three-week low, while Kansas hard wheat KWv1 was down 0.8% at $5.96-1/2 after hitting a new three-week trough.

Grain markets have also been pressured by doubts over demand in China due to a faltering economy and weakness in the local livestock sector.

The Lunar new year holidays in China and some other Asian countries in the week ahead are also expected to curb short-term demand.

Prices at 1239 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

591.50

3.00

0.51

CBOT corn Cv1

431.25

-2.00

-0.46

CBOT soy Sv1

1184.50

-9.00

-0.75

Paris wheat BL2c1

208.50

3.25

1.58

Paris maize EMAc1

177.75

1.00

0.57

Paris rapeseed COMc1

414.00

1.50

0.36

WTI crude oil CLc1

76.14

-0.08

-0.10

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.09

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Jane Merriman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.