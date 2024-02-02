News & Insights

GRAINS-Soybeans and corn steady, wheat extends rebound

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 02, 2024

PARIS/CANBERRA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures edged higher on Friday, consolidating near multi-year lows, while wheat extended the previous day's gains on chatter about renewed Chinese demand.

The trend was partly set by crude oil, which steadied after a sharp fall on Thursday, while investors were also awaiting direction from monthly U.S. jobs data later on Friday. O/RMKTS/GLOB

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.4% at $12.07-1/2 a bushel by 1220 GMT, holding above the psychological $12 floor that it had breached when it hit a two-year low this week .

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.2% at $4.48 a bushel, near Tuesday's three-year low.

The prospect of large harvests in South America and faltering demand in China have hung over grain markets in the new year.

World cereal production in 2023 is expected to reach a record high, the United Nations food agency said on Friday as it reported that its food price index fell to its lowest in almost three years in January.

A heatwave in Argentina was being monitored for potential impact on developing soy and corn crops, which had previously benefited from abundant rain.

However, showers and moderate heat in Brazil have eased concerns about crop damage there after earlier drought.

U.S. export sentiment was dented on Thursday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported the lowest weekly old-crop U.S. soybean export sales so far this season. EXP/SOY

Demand for soybeans from China, by far the largest soy importer, is lacklustre because of a shaky economy and a shrinking pig herd.

However, there was unconfirmed talk about fresh Chinese demand for French wheat, which traders said has contributed to a bounce in U.S. and European futures since Thursday. GRA/EU

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 1.4% at $6.09-3/4 a bushel, recovering from Tuesday's lows.

The most active wheat futures on Euronext BL2H4 also rose for a second day to move away from a contract low.

However, a large surplus and falling prices in top wheat exporter Russia, along with a general lull in international demand, were keeping the wheat market in check.

"Wheat prices are still finding it difficult to make up ground on a sustainable basis," Commerzbank said in a note.

Prices at 1220 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

609.75

8.25

1.37

CBOT corn Cv1

448.00

0.75

0.17

CBOT soy Sv1

1207.50

4.25

0.35

Paris wheat BL2c1

214.00

1.50

0.71

Paris maize EMAc1

182.25

1.50

0.83

Paris rapeseed COMc1

422.00

-0.50

-0.12

WTI crude oil CLc1

74.07

0.25

0.34

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

0.07

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

