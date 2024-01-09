GRAINS-Soybeans and corn steady after multi-year lows

Updates at 1244 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures steadied on Tuesday after a slide in oil prices and beneficial rain in major producer Brazil dragged them down to multi-year lows in the previous session.

Wheat futures also rose slightly after a sharp drop on Monday, with tenders called by importers including Egypt providing some support.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.2% at $12.48-1/4 a bushel by 1244 GMT, after slumping to $12.36 on Monday, its lowest since December 2021.

CBOT corn Cv1 added 0.3% to $4.56-1/4 a bushel after touching $4.52 on Monday, the lowest since December 2020.

A day-earlier drop in crude oil LCOc1, fuelled by Saudi price cuts, weighed on commodity markets, including corn and soybeans that are used to make biofuel. O/R

Oil regained some ground on Tuesday, while grain markets were shifting their attention to crop forecasts later this week that will give an indication on harvest prospects in Brazil.

"The macro mood is on the bearish side ahead of a busy week for agriculture markets," Peak Trading Research said in a note. "Better Brazil weather and weak U.S. export prospects are bearish fundamental headwinds."

In Brazil, a key soybean and corn grower, recent and forecast rains have reduced concerns about drought losses as farmers begin to reap 2023/24 crops.

Brazilian statistics agency Conab is due to update its official forecasts this week while the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its monthly world crop report. USDA/EST

Weather charts pointed to heavy rain in a swathe of Brazil this week before drier conditions next week.

"Brazil's likely weather this week will give the market more comfort with lower corn and soybean prices," said independent analyst Tobin Gorey.

U.S. exports of soybeans and wheat have been lacklustre and a strengthening dollar .DXY since late December has made U.S. goods less competitive in export markets.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.4% at $5.98-3/4 a bushel as it hovered around the psychological $6 threshold.

Wheat fell about 3% on Monday but remains above September's three-year low of $5.40.

Wheat traders were awaiting results in a tender being held on Tuesday by Egyptian state buyer GASC, with Ukrainian wheat being offered cheapest before shipping costs.

Other wheat tenders called this week by importers suggest low prices have encouraged demand, though traders said a hefty Russian surplus and expanding Ukrainian exports through a wartime Black Sea corridor remained a curb on the market. GRA/TEND

Prices at 1244 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

598.75

2.50

0.42

CBOT corn Cv1

456.25

1.25

0.27

CBOT soy Sv1

1248.25

2.75

0.22

Paris wheat BL2c1

219.75

1.25

0.57

Paris maize EMAc1

194.00

0.50

0.26

Paris rapeseed COMc1

422.00

3.50

0.84

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.43

1.66

2.35

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.17

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sohini Goswami and Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.