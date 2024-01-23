GRAINS-Soybeans and corn hover near lows with South America crops in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures edged higher on Tuesday but remained near multi-year lows, as the market awaited further indications on South American crops following improved weather.

Wheat also ticked up as participants sought fresh impetus after a flurry of import tenders helped Chicago futures recover from a seven-week low last Thursday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.3% at $12.27-1/2 a bushel by 0918 GMT, but remained near Thursday's two-year low of $12.01.

CBOT corn Cv1 edged up 0.2% to $4.46-3/4 a bushel, still close to Thursday's three-year low of $4.36-34.

CBOT wheat Wv1 added 0.3% to $5.98 a bushel.

"Soybean prices are firming after hitting lows last week," said one Singapore-based oilseed trader. "There is some buying interest at these levels from investors."

Strength in crude oil on Monday lent support to soybeans and corn, which are partly processed for use in biofuel, but good prospects for South American production was still curbing prices. O/R

Though analysts have cut forecasts for Brazil's soybean and corn crops due to earlier drought, improved rainfall since last month could limit losses there, while Argentina is on course for a bumper harvest.

Brazil's 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 6% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

In corn, attention was turning to planting for Brazil's second annual crop. Forecasters expect lower production from Brazil's second corn crop, reflecting a smaller planted area.

Doubts over Chinese demand were also hanging over the market, with Brazilian supplies posing stiff competition to U.S. soy and corn.

Grain markets were tracking consolidation in wider financial markets as investors looked ahead to central bank decisions and economic data in the week ahead. MKTS/GLOB

"Traders are shifting focus away from early January's bearish fundamental catalysts and back towards the macro environment," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

Prices at 0918 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

598.00

1.50

0.25

CBOT corn Cv1

446.75

1.00

0.22

CBOT soy Sv1

1227.50

3.25

0.27

WTI crude oil CLc1

74.60

-0.16

-0.21

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

0.06

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K)

