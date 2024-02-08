GRAINS-Soybeans and corn hold near 3-year lows before crop data

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures consolidated on Thursday near three-year lows as beneficial rain expected in South America kept the focus on large global supplies before a flurry of crop reports later in the day.

Wheat fell as ample stocks, notably in Russia, hung over the market.

Grain investors were adjusting positions before Thursday's raft of data, including Brazilian agency Conab's update of the country's official production estimates, Statistics Canada's estimates of the country's grain stocks, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly U.S. and world supply and demand outlook.

The USDA will also publish weekly U.S. export sales figures.

Improving weather for crops in Argentina after a hot, dry spell has weighed on grain prices this week.

Argentina's main farmland will receive significant rainfall over the next few days, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday, adding this should boost the country's current soybean and corn crops.

"The return of rain, even if sometimes excessive, reassures us that Argentina's corn and soybean production potential remains high," consultancy Argus Media said.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.1% at $11.90-1/2 a bushel by 1025 GMT, after setting its lowest since December 2020 at $11.79-1/4 on Wednesday.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.4% at $4.32-3/4 a bushel. It earlier touched its weakest since December 2020 at $4.32-1/2, fractionally below a previous three-year low on Wednesday.

CBOT wheat Wv1 fell 1.4% to $5.93-3/4 a bushel. In Europe, March wheat BL2H4 on Euronext fell to a new contract low at 205.00 euros per metric ton to approach the psychological 200 euro floor.

"The downward spiral continues on the grain market. In the case of wheat, it is above all Russian origins that are falling the most, dragging the others down," Argus said.

Signs of falling prices in top wheat exporter Russia have reinforced concerns about stiff competition for exports.

Prices at 1025 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

593.75

-8.25

-1.37

CBOT corn Cv1

432.75

-1.50

-0.35

CBOT soy Sv1

1190.50

1.50

0.13

Paris wheat BL2c1

205.75

-3.25

-1.56

Paris maize EMAc1

176.50

-2.50

-1.40

Paris rapeseed COMc1

410.50

-0.25

-0.06

WTI crude oil CLc1

73.96

0.10

0.14

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

0.09

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris anad Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.