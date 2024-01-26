GRAINS-Soybeans and corn ease as South American supply weighs

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn edged lower on Friday as increased estimates for Argentina's harvest added to the price pressure of large South American supplies that could curb U.S. exports.

Wheat was also lower after short-covering that took Chicago grain futures to two-week highs lost impetus.

Argentina's soybean and corn harvests were upwardly revised on Thursday by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, as expected yields from both grains crops benefited from more rainfall.

That eased concern about a current hot spell in Argentina. Widespread showers forecast in Brazil for the rest of the month have also tempered concern about earlier drought damage.

"Managed funds have been trying to reduce their short positions in (the) Chicago market," said one grains trader in Singapore. "There are no issues on the supply front and demand is not that great, so the upside potential is limited."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported U.S. soybean export sales in the latest week at 560,900 metric tons, below a range of trade expectations, in the face of stiff competition from top global supplier Brazil.

"The volume was disappointing, as operators were expecting better soybean sales figures, given the recent downturn in prices," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $12.21-1/4 a bushel, as of 1032 GMT, while corn Cv1 was 0.7% lower at $4.48-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 down 1.0% at $6.06 a bushel.

All three crops were still on course for a weekly rise.

Commodities funds hold net short position in CBOT grains and oilseeds, leaving the markets prone to short-covering.

Prices at 1032 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

606.00

-6.25

-1.02

CBOT corn Cv1

448.75

-3.00

-0.66

CBOT soy Sv1

1221.25

-1.75

-0.14

Paris wheat BL2c1

216.50

-1.75

-0.80

Paris maize EMAc1

186.50

-0.75

-0.40

Paris rapeseed COMc1

437.75

1.25

0.29

WTI crude oil CLc1

76.46

-0.90

-1.16

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

0.12

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

