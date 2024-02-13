GRAINS-Soybeans and corn consolidate near lows, data awaited

Updates at 1245 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures were little changed on Tuesday near three-year lows as expectations of ample supplies hung over the market and investors awaited data on U.S. inflation and crop planting.

Declining Russian grain prices dragged wheat lower.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $11.92 a bushel by 1245 GMT, while CBOT corn Cv1 edged up 0.3% to $4.31-3/4 a bushel. Both were close to three-year lows struck over the last week.

Wider financial markets also consolidated as investors braced for a U.S. consumer price reading on Tuesday that will offer another clue on the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts. MKTS/GLOB

Grain participants are also shifting their focus towards U.S. planting forecasts expected later this week at a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) conference.

The allocation of U.S. acres between corn and soybeans this spring will give a further steer to grain markets that have been pressured by harvest prospects in South America.

While analysts have cut forecasts for Brazil after earlier drought, recent rain has improved field conditions while Argentine production is expected to rebound from last year's drought-hit levels.

"We still have an enormous amount of unsold soybeans coming into the market from South America," said Ole Houe at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities.

In a sign of better conditions in Brazil, consultants AgRural raised their forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 second corn crop to 91.2 million metric tons from 86.3 million tons.

South American supplies are competing with U.S. soybeans for weak Chinese demand and the Lunar new year holidays this week are expected to keep immediate import activity in China quiet.

CBOT wheat Wv1 fell 0.4% to $5.95-1/4 a bushel.

Export prices in Russia, the biggest wheat exporter, fell again last week, analysts said.

The Russian government is proposing to expand a grain export quota for 2024, Interfax reported on Monday, as the country faces large wheat stocks ahead of what is expected to be another big harvest this year.

Prices at 1245 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

595.25

-2.25

-0.38

CBOT corn Cv1

431.75

1.25

0.29

CBOT soy Sv1

1192.00

-1.00

-0.08

Paris wheat BL2c1

208.75

0.25

0.12

Paris maize EMAc1

177.25

-0.50

-0.28

Paris rapeseed COMc1

424.25

2.50

0.59

WTI crude oil CLc1

77.38

0.46

0.60

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

0.09

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

