GRAINS-Soybeans and corn consolidate as weather, demand weighed

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures were little changed on Thursday, consolidating below multi-month highs as the markets assessed rain prospects in drought-hit Argentina and mixed signs about global demand.

Wheat also drifted.

Weather forecasts have pointed to showers in the second half of January in Argentina that could limit losses to soybean and corn crops in parched growing belts.

Traders are also monitoring weather in Brazil, where abundant rainfall has put the country on course for bumper production but slowed early harvesting.

"Crops (in Argentina) are already under stress, so more damage is likely in the next couple of days, but traders are counting on good rains over the next 10 days for Argentina, and drier weather for Brazil, which could ease excess moisture concerns and could support more harvest," research firm Hightower said in a report.

Brazil's 2022/23 summer grain production will outgrow total storage capacity for the first time in 20 years amid expectations of record soybean harvest, according to government data obtained by Reuters from food supply and statistics agency Conab.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was unchanged on the day at $15.24-1/2 by 1238 GMT, and corn Cv1 inched down 0.04% to $6.81 a bushel.

On Wednesday, soybeans had reached a seven-month peak and corn a two-month top, before both markets closed lower.

Renewed recession fears following U.S. consumer data also curbed grain markets, though a weaker dollar .DXY and hopes of rising Chinese demand as the country drops strict COVID-19 measures were creating some export optimism.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.2% at $7.43-1/4 a bushel.

The contract had slipped to a 15-month low last week, pressured by slow U.S. exports and cheaper Black Sea supplies.

Remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that his country should maintain stocks and not export all its agricultural supplies drew attention to geopolitical risks, though Russia's agriculture ministry said on Thursday Moscow had no plans to reduce a grain export quota.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Chizu Nomiyama)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.