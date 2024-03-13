GRAINS-Soybeans and corn below 1-month highs with South America in focus

Updates at 1137 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, March 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Wednesday after hitting one-month highs in the previous session, as the market awaited more clues on South American production following adverse weather and forecast cuts this week.

Wheat also edged down as a rebound from a 3-1/2 year low at the start of the week stalled in the face of stiff competition from Black Sea supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.9% at $11.85 a bushel by 1137 GMT.

On Tuesday prices reached $11.96-1/2, their highest since Feb. 13, but stayed shy of the psychological $12 threshold.

Soybeans, like corn and wheat, have set three-year lows in the past month, pressured by projections of large South American production and doubts over Chinese demand.

"It is too early to say whether this is a readjustment or a 'dead cat bounce'", said Andrew Whitelaw, an analyst at Australian consultants Episode 3.

Short positions held by investors have made grains prone to waves of short-covering, while news from Brazil has raised questions about the country's harvests.

Crop agency Conab on Tuesday lowered its projections for Brazil's soybean production by 2.6 million metric tons to 146.858 million metric tons and for its corn production by nearly a million tons to 112.753 million tons due to adverse weather conditions.

Dry weather in central Brazil is also creating concern about the crucial second corn crop, though weather charts showed greater chances of rainfall next week.

However, Brazilian soy supply remains plentiful after a record harvest last year, while bumper crops expected in Argentina were also creating supply pressure, though heavy rain could leave fields too wet for harvesting in some areas.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.4% at $4.40 a bushel after climbing to $4.45 on Tuesday, its strongest since Feb. 6.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.4% at $5.45-1/2 a bushel after reaching a one-week high on Tuesday.

Falling Russian export prices and hefty global supplies continue to pressure wheat futures and reduce the competitiveness of U.S. wheat on theglobal market

U.S. exporters cancelled sales of more than 504,000 tons of wheat destined for China in the past week.

In Europe, farm office FranceAgriMer raised further its forecast of French soft wheat stocks in 2023/24 as it cut its export outlook.

Prices at 1137 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

545.50

-2.00

-0.37

CBOT corn Cv1

440.00

-1.75

-0.40

CBOT soy Sv1

1185.00

-11.00

-0.92

Paris wheat BL2c1

194.50

-2.25

-1.14

Paris maize EMAc1

178.25

-0.25

-0.14

Paris rapeseed COMc1

440.00

-4.00

-0.90

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.66

1.10

1.42

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

0.12

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sohini Goswami and Jane Merriman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.