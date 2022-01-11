GRAINS-Soybean prices ease as South America rain forecast weighs

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts projecting much-needed rains in parched parts of South America that had triggered a sharp fall in the previous session.

A cautious mood before closely watched U.S. government crop estimates on Wednesday also capped prices.

Corn and wheat inched up as the cereal markets also consolidated before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) supply and demand data.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active soybean contract Sv1 was down 0.1% at $13.83-3/4 a bushel by 1249 GMT.

On Monday, it slid nearly 2% as strengthening forecasts of rainfall in Argentina from the end of this week prompted selling after a rally to a near six-month high.

Hot, dry weather has threatened crop prospects in Argentina and southern Brazil.

"The weather forecast...suggests some rainfall on the South American continent, which would however remain very insufficient, mainly in Argentina in view of the very high temperatures observed," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab on Tuesday lowered its official 2021/2022 forecast for soybean and corn production.

However, its soybean crop outlook was higher than latest projections from private analysts.

A forecast from grain trade association Anec, projecting much larger Brazilian soybean exports this month compared with a year ago, underscored competition for U.S. soy as Brazil's harvest gets under way.

CBOT corn Cv1 added 0.4% to $6.02-1/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 inched up 0.3% to $7.64 a bushel.

Wednesday will see the USDA release a monthly world supply-and-demand report, along with quarterly U.S. grain stocks estimates and projected U.S. wheat sowings. UDA/EST

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report the tightest U.S. Dec. 1 wheat stocks since 2007, and the largest U.S. winter wheat seedings since 2016.

Prices at 1249 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

764.00

2.00

0.26

770.75

-0.88

CBOT corn Cv1

602.25

2.50

0.42

593.25

1.52

CBOT soy Sv1

1383.75

-1.00

-0.07

1339.25

3.32

Paris wheat BL2c1

276.00

0.50

0.18

278.50

-0.90

Paris maize EMAc1

244.50

1.50

0.62

226.00

8.19

Paris rape COMc1

801.25

-7.50

-0.93

754.00

6.27

WTI crude oil CLc1

79.46

1.23

1.57

75.21

5.65

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

0.08

1.1368

-0.31

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu, Kirsten Donovan)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

