GRAINS-Soybean, grain futures turn higher ahead of Thanksgiving

By P.J. Huffstutter

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and grain futures ended higher on Wednesday, as traders looked to even up their positions before the market closes for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and ahead of a short trading day on Friday, analysts said.

Soybeans firmed after trading lower earlier in the day amid ongoing concern about a rise in COVID-19 cases in China and oil prices falling as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil.

Exporters sold 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soy to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

"You had two other things today: Options expire on Friday, so people were looking to get ahead of that, and the basis levels remain strong" as domestic demand remains robust, Roose said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 added 3 cents to $8.13-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 gained 6-1/4 cents to $14.36 a bushel, and corn Cv1 firmed 6-1/2 cents to $6.63-1/4 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Mei Mei Chu in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Rashmi Aich, Shounak Dasgupta, Richard Chang and Anna Driver)

