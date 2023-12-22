GRAINS-Soybean, grain futures mixed ahead of year-end holidays

By P.J. Huffstutter

CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and grain futures were mixed on Friday, as traders adjusted their positions before the year-end holidays and reacted to a flurry of economic data showing that underlying inflation pressures are continuing to ease. MKTS/GLOB

Corn futures were steady to slightly lower amid ongoing concerns about the closure of rail crossings on the Texas-Mexico border.

Weakness in the U.S. dollar FRX/ lent some support to wheat futures, but prices remain pressured by export competition from large supplies in the Black Sea region.

And the Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract firmed - after earlier dipping to the lowest price since Dec. 7 - as the oilseed market continued to assess rain forecasts for dry Brazilian crop belts.

"At this point, we're just not seeing a lot of trading from a fundamental perspective," said Angie Setzer, partner at Consus Ag Consulting.

Weather continues to be a market focus, even if the outcome remains uncertain. Weather models are calling for rainfall across Argentina’s grain belt into early January, which should give a boost to the major producer's crop ahead of harvest, traders said.

But the picture has been less clear in Brazil. Forecasts calling for heavy showers in part of Brazil around the turn of the year have somewhat eased drought worries, though observers are continuing to downgrade forecasts for the country's next soybean harvest.

And a flurry of transportation snarls - from the rail crossing closures, to low water levels at the Suez Canal and attacks on vessels in the Red Sea - has stoked concerns about global export disruptions.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.36% at $13.06-1/2 by 1652 GMT.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.11% at $4.72 a bushel while CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.24% to $6.14 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Mark Potter and Aurora Ellis)

((pj.huffstutter@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.