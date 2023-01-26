GRAINS-Soybean futures rise despite Argentine rain

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, though the advance was capped by improved Argentina crop prospects on forecasts for rain across the country's farm belt.

Wheat edged higher, extending Wednesday's rally on concern over Black Sea supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

"Most of Argentina will get rain at one time or another in the next 10 days, though the precipitation will be most frequent and significant in west-central and northwestern crop areas," said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.6% to $15.11-1/2 a bushel at 1130 GMT. Wheat Wv1 was up 0.3% to $7.42-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 gained 0.4% to $6.77-1/2 a bushel.

Rains across Argentina's drought-hit soybean areas in recent days have eased fears of potential crop losses.

Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/22 harvest covered 80.6% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, below the 82.6% sold at the same time of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed Wednesday.

About 94% of Russia's winter crops are in a good or satisfactory condition, Russia's agriculture ministry said.

India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers as part of efforts to bring down prices that jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters.

The allocation is more than traders' expectations of about 2 million tonnes. The market was waiting for government permission for nearly two months as supplies dwindled at the tail end of the wheat marketing year even as demand surged.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat and soymeal futures contracts and net sellers of corn and soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1130 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 743,25 2,00 0,27 CBOT corn Cv1 677,50 2,75 0,41 CBOT soy Sv1 1511,50 9,00 0,60 Paris wheat BL2c1 284,75 0,25 0,09 Paris maize EMAc1 276,00 1,25 0,45 Paris rapeseed COMc1 533,00 2,50 0,47 WTI crude oil CLc1 80,75 0,60 0,75 Euro/dlr EUR= 1,0899 -0,002 -0,147 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.