GRAINS-Soybean futures extend gains, joined by corn and wheat

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday as the market rebounded after prices on Tuesday dropped to their lowest level since December 2020.

The market hit the 11-month low before the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday issued a lower-than-expected U.S. soybean crop estimate in a monthly crop report.

The USDA reduced its yield and production projections from October, wrong-footing analysts who had on average expected the agency to raise its harvest outlook.

"The market was oversold," said Jason Roose, analyst at Iowa-based brokerage U.S. Commodities.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 6-3/4 cents at $12.18-3/4 a bushel by 10:25 a.m. CST (1625 GMT). Corn Cv1 was up 8-1/2 cents at $5.63-1/4 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 was up 14-1/2 cents at $7.93 a bushel at the CBOT.

"There's short covering in the market," Roose said.

Concerns about easing soybean imports from China, the world's largest buyer of the oilseed, continue to hang over soy futures, traders said.

The market is readjusting to the "notion of smaller rather than larger 21/22 U.S. supplies, although headwinds from dismal export demand is not expected to abate soon," said Rich Feltes, head of market insights for broker RJ O'Brien.

Expectations for a large soybean crop in Brazil also are keeping a lid on gains, traders said. A bumper Brazilian crop could challenge U.S. exports in early 2022 as the countries compete for sales on the global market.

"CBOT soybeans' detractors got their fingers burned by this (USDA) report, but there doesn't appear to be (an) enormous amount of upside from here unless weather deteriorates in South America," Rabobank said in a note.

In other news, Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, may change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes in case of major price growth in the global market, its agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

