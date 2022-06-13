GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide in broad sell-off

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday as broad-based selling and pressure from losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather, analysts said.

Global stocks and government bonds plunged and the dollar hit two-decade highs as red-hot U.S. inflation stoked worries about even more aggressive policy tightening.MKTS/GLOB

At the Chicago Board of Trade, soybean futures extended a setback after nearing a record high last week.

"The dominant issue is the outside markets," said Don Roose, president of broker U.S. Commodities in Iowa. "You're seeing basically liquidation."

Most-active soybean futures Sv1 tumbled 38 cents to end at $17.07-1/2 a bushel, while corn Cv1 closed down 4 cents at $7.69-1/4 a bushel.

Heat expected in the U.S. Midwest fueled some early worries among traders about unfavorable conditions for corn and soybeans. But some analysts said corn could benefit from a hot spell after cool, wet weather delayed springtime plantings.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report, rated 72% of the corn crop as good to excellent, down one percentage point from a week ago. Analysts were expecting no change. The USDA rated the soybean crop as 70% good to excellent, matching analysts' expectations.

"The market is going to continue to be very reactive to the weather forecasts and what the rain chances are, especially as the forecasts are calling for above normal temperatures for the next two weeks," CHS Hedging said in a note.

Traders also monitored hot weather in wheat-growing areas of Western Europe and talks aimed at resuming Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain disrupted by Russia's invasion.

"The situation in Ukraine remains the focus of concern, to which we must now add the climatic situation in Western Europe," consultancy Agritel said.

CBOT wheat Wv1 settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu, Amy Caren Daniel and Deepa Babington)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.