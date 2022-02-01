GRAINS-Soy to 7-month top as Brazil crop estimates fall; corn, wheat firm

Recasts; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS/SINGAPORE

CHICAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, reaching a seven-month high on fears that a smaller-than-expected Brazilian harvest will tighten global soy stocks and steer export demand to U.S. supplies, analysts said.

Corn futures followed soybeans higher and wheat firmed on bargain-buying after a 3% dip a day earlier. The grains also drew support from geopolitical risks to supplies from Black Sea exporters Russia and Ukraine.

As of 12:52 p.m. CST (1852 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures were up 38 cents at $15.28-1/2 per bushel after rising to $15.39, a contract top and the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active contract Sv1 since June 11. CBOT soymeal futures 0#SM also set contract highs.

The soybean market got a boost after commodity brokerage StoneX lowered its estimate of Brazil's soy harvest to 126.5 million tonnes, from 134 million last month.

"If today's number verifies, we could see a dramatic increase in demand for U.S. soybeans this summer as Brazilian exportable supplies get tight," Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, wrote in a client note.

A day earlier, consultancies AgRural and AgResource cut their crop estimates to 128.5 million and 125 million tonnes, respectively, citing poor weather.

The Lunar New Year holiday in China and other Asian countries was curbing international oilseed demand, traders said. Nonetheless, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 131,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China along with 110,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico.

For grains, CBOT March corn CH2 was up 9-3/4 cents at $6.35-3/4 a bushel and March wheat WH2 was up 7-1/4 cents at $7.68-1/2 a bushel.

Traders continue to monitor political tension between Russia and Ukraine, both major exporters of wheat, while Ukraine is a key global supplier of corn as well. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of ignoring Russia's security concerns and deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war.

Uncertainty about Ukraine helped support CBOT wheat future along with technical buying and short-covering one day after the benchmark CBOT March contract Wv1 tumbled 3%.

"We overdid it yesterday. Technically the (wheat) market broke down," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.

Rallies were limited by forecasts for a winter storm to bring much-needed moisture to the U.S. Plains and Midwest winter wheat belt on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially bolstering production prospects.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz and Gavin Maguire; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Rashmi Aich, Mark Porter and Marguerita Choy)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.