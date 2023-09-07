GRAINS-Soy futures stumble as traders await US harvest, crop data

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Thursday as grain traders waited for farmers to harvest their fields and for the government to release updated crop estimates.

Most-active soybean futures Sv1 ended down 16-3/4 cents at $13.59-1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. CBOT wheat Wv1 declined 9-1/4 cents to $5.99-3/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 edged up 1/2-cent to $4.86-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is slated to issue monthly crop data on Sept. 12, giving traders the latest outlook for production after heat and dryness lowered corn and soy condition ratings. Analysts expect the government to trim U.S. production and yield estimates for both crops.

"I think you're in a hurry up and wait, consolidation mode," said Jim Gerlach, a market analyst and president of A/C Trading. "I doubt you're going to move either side of that, at least until we get that September crop report or we move deeper into harvest."

Farmers started harvesting corn sooner than normal in parts of the western U.S. Midwest following hot, dry weather.

"Harvest is coming on fast, which should be a warning," Gerlach said. "When your crop dies down instead of dries down, it costs you some yield."

The USDA on Friday will issue weekly export sales data. Analysts expect total soybean sales were 1.2 million to 2 million metric tons in the week ended Aug. 31, up from a week earlier.

The U.S. already confirmed a string of soybean sales to China and unknown buyers in late August and early September in a daily reporting system.

Still, Chinese demand for Brazilian soybeans is negative for the U.S. market, brokerage CHS Hedging said. Brazil and the U.S. compete for export sales, and China is the world's top soybean importer.

"China bought a significant amount of Oct/Nov Brazilian beans this week," CHS Hedging said. "Do they have much left in the tank to buy U.S. fall beans?"

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Paul Simao, Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.