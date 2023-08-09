GRAINS-Soy futures rise, wheat drops as traders await US crop report

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday on improving U.S. export demand and as the market recovered from a one-month low reached in the previous session, analysts said.

Corn and wheat futures declined.

Exporters sold 251,000 metric tons of U.S. soy to China, the largest buyer of the oilseed, for delivery in 2023-24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Weekly export sales data is due on Thursday.

"Fresh export demand for new crop has been a lot better, so that helps," FuturesOne commodity broker Matt Wiegand said.

Traders adjusted positions before the USDA issues a monthly crop report on Friday. Analysts on average project the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) will trim the forecast for U.S. soybean and corn production.

The corn harvest could still be the second-largest on record, with weather conditions seen turning more favorable.

"Nobody wants to really put on much of a position ahead of the report," said Sherman Newlin, an Illinois farmer and analyst with Risk Management Commodities.

Most-active soybean futures Sv1 settled up 2-1/2 cents at $13.08-1/2 after falling on Tuesday to the lowest price since June 30.

Corn Cv1 slipped 4-1/2 cents to end at $4.94-1/4 a bushel, hovering near a three-week low reached on Monday. Wheat Wv1 fell 21-1/4 cents to $6.35 a bushel.

"Once again, the corn market is caught between weakness in the wheat market and the strength in the soybean market," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa.

"The weather has certainly improved with lower temperatures and widespread rainfall in the forecast, but positioning and evening up ahead of Friday's WASDE report may dominate the trade for a couple of days."

In other news, Egypt's purchase of 235,000 metric tons of Russian wheat on Tuesday underscored the continued competitiveness of Russian supplies on theglobal market

India, meanwhile, will release up to 5 million metric tons of wheat from stocks. Traders are also watching for potential imports.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.