GRAINS-Soy futures hit one-month high on US crop risks; grains rise

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose to a one-month high on Tuesday on concerns about the risk of U.S. supplies tightening and unfavorable weather hurting yields, analysts said.

Wheat and corn futures also advanced as Ukrainian officials said Russian air strikes damaged infrastructure at the Black Sea port of Odesa, a day after Moscow quit the export deal that has facilitated Ukraine crop sales.

The gains in soybeans helped to lift wheat and corn, said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for broker StoneX.

"Soybeans are doing some impressive things on the charts because of their tight stocks situation, and corn and wheat are following along," he said.

Most-active soybean futures Sv1rose 20-1/4 cents to $13.98-1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade by 12:30 p.m. CDT (1730 GMT), after reaching their highest price since June 16.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 17 cents at $6.70-3/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 increased 24-1/4 cents to $5.30-1/4 a bushel and hit its highest price since June 30.

The U.S. government has said farmers cut back on soybean plantings this year to devote more acres to corn, though federal forecasters still expect large harvests of both crops.

Traders are worried about the potential for warmer, drier weather to trim yields in August, the critical month for soybean development.

"You could just set the crop up for a bit of poor finish, and especially on soybeans there's just not a lot of room to take a lot off the top," said Matt Wiegand, commodity broker for FuturesOne.

In the Black Sea region, there are a "" to help get Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets after Moscow quit the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the United Nations said.

Corn and wheat futures closed lower at the CBOT following Russia's exit on Monday.

"Yesterday's market showed the market really doesn't care about the grain initiative right now," Suderman said. "Maybe it will in the future."

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing Sherry Jacob-Phillips, David Holmes and Richard Chang)

