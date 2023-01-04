GRAINS-Soy firms as Argentina turns dry again; wheat and corn fall further

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday as exporter Argentina was set for a hot, dry week, reviving drought concerns after weekend showers and countering demand risks that drove losses in the previous session.

Chicago wheat and corn fell further as fears of weakening demand hung over commodity markets. O/R

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.8% at $15.04-1/2 a bushel by 1233 GMT.

The contract fell on Tuesday to its lowest in almost a week as new year rain in Argentina eased crop worries while a stronger dollar and economic concerns also encouraged selling by investment funds. MKTS/GLOB

But the relief for parched Argentine fields could be short-lived, with drier and warmer than average conditions forecast for the rest of the week, analysts said.

The drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, has taken attention away from favourable crop prospects in Brazil and from an uncertain economic situation in China, which is grappling with a wave of COVID-19 cases after loosening strict measures to contain infections.

CBOT corn Cv1 lost 0.5% to a one-week low of $6.67-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 1.3% at $7.65-1/4 a bushel after reaching its lowest since Dec. 23 earlier in the session.

Closely watched updates on crop conditions in some U.S. states on Tuesday gave a mixed picture but did not suggest an immediate hit from recent extreme cold.

"The decline in the Kansas crop rating is offset by significant improvements in other regions, such as Colorado," consultancy Agritel said.

Wheat prices were also dampened by disappointing weekly U.S. export inspections, which underscored competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.

U.S. corn, meanwhile, is being pressured by brisk Brazilian exports.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman)

