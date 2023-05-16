GRAINS-Soy, corn tumble on improving U.S. crop prospects, export competition

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. spot soybean futures fell 2.6% on Tuesday to multi-month lows and corn futures slipped nearly 2%, pressured by decent Midwest crop weather and strong competition for global export business, traders said.

Wheat followed the lower trend.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans SN3 settled down 36-3/4 cents at $13.64 per bushel after dipping to $13.58-3/4, the lowest on a continuous chart of the most-active soybean contract Sv1 since Oct. 19.

CBOT July corn CN3 ended down 11-1/4 cents at $5.81-1/4 a bushel and July wheat WN3 finished down 13-1/4 cents at $6.47-1/2.

Technical selling in soybeans accelerated as the July contract SN3 fell below its March low of $13.83-3/4, triggering sell stops, traders said. New-crop November soybeans SX3 hovered just above $12 a bushel, and soyoil futures 0#BO: fell to life-of-contract lows.

Strong U.S. crop prospects pressured soybeans and corn. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week projected record U.S. harvests of both crops in 2023, and then on Monday said the U.S. corn crop was 65% planted and soybean planting was 49% complete, ahead of their respective five-year averages.

"The weather is really good. ... Overall we're ahead of the normal (planting) pace and things are off to a good start, so that's triggering a slide in prices," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago.

Weak export demand added to the bearish outlook, given massive soy and corn crops in Brazil.

"We are uncompetitive, basically," Linn said. "We need to stimulate demand, and that is what is happening. We are going to restructure our prices to get to that point."

Soybeans faced additional pressure from the fact that commodity funds held a in soybean futures as of May 9, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation.

Meanwhile, traders were monitoring negotiations to extend the deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea.

The Kremlin, which has repeatedly warned it could quit the agreement on May 18 over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports, said on Tuesday that questions remained about Russia's part of the Black Sea grain deal and contacts were continuing.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sohini Goswami, Sharon Singleton and Richard Chang)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.