Commodities

GRAINS-Soy, corn rise on smaller U.S. harvest, Argentina drought worries

Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

January 13, 2023 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed for a third straight day on Friday and corn scaled to a 1-1/2 week top on follow-through buying after bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop data the prior day and concerns about poor South American weather.

Both markets have gained more than 2% since the USDA unexpectedly cut its 2022 U.S. harvest estimates in a monthly report on Thursday and forecast tighter supplies than traders had expected.

Traders also focused on adverse crop weather in South America and squared positions ahead of a three-day weekend, with U.S. markets closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

"It's a little bit of follow-through buying from yesterday and it's a little bit of positioning ahead of the long weekend," said Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX.

"I'm not sure you want to be short corn and soybeans heading into a long weekend during a weather market in South America."

Rain is expected in some areas of Argentina over the next two weeks, but a large share of its corn and soybean crops will remain stressed by the country's worst drought in 60 years, forecasters said.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans SH3 were up 7-1/2 cents at $15.26 a bushel at 12:30 p.m. CST (1830 GMT), on pace for a 2% weekly advance. March corn CH3 added 3 cents to $6.74 a bushel, eyeing a 3% weekly gain which would its strongest in 4-1/2 months.

Wheat futures were mixed as traders weighed the USDA's larger-than-expected winter wheat plantings estimate in Thursday's reports against tighter supplies and poor crop conditions in the U.S. Plains farm belt.

CBOT March wheat WH3 was up 1-1/4 cents at $7.44 a bushel, near unchanged for the week.

(Reporting by Karl Plume; additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Grant McCool)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.