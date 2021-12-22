GRAINS-Soy, corn extend rally on South American weather; wheat also firm

Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn extended a rally on Wednesday to new multi-month peaks as dry weather in some South American growing belts stoked supply concerns.

U.S. and European wheat futures added further gains to reach two-week highs, tracking corn and soy while also drawing their own support from brisk import demand and supply risks.

Strength in share and oil prices, as investor fears about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant abated, and chart-based moves also boosted grain markets in light pre-holiday trading. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.8% at $13.22-3/4 per bushel by 1150 GMT, after earlier reaching a new high since Aug. 30 at $13.25-3/4.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.5% at $6.01 a bushel, reaching the $6 level for the first time since July 1.

Drought in southern Brazil and developing dryness in parts of Argentina have tempered earlier optimism about South American harvest prospects.

"The 15-day weather forecast does not point to any improvement," consultancy Agritel said, referring to those crop regions.

Rising crude oil prices were also reinforcing margins for biofuel, which is made with vegetable oils such as soyoil and grains including corn. O/R

February rapeseed on Euronext COMG2 also extended a rally to hit a new record for the market at 754.75 euros ($853.09) a tonne, with concerns over soybean crops in South America and palm oil output in Malaysia adding to support from tight rapeseed availability in Europe. POI/

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.7% at $8.04-1/4 a bushel, while Euronext March wheat BL2H2 was 1.1% higher at 288.00 euros a tonne.

Tuesday's purchase of 320,000 tonnes of milling wheat by Turkey's state grain board and news that Iran's Government Trading Corporation has issued another wheat import tender underscored strong international demand. GRA/TEND

Adverse weather for some U.S. winter wheat and military tensions between major exporting countries Russia and Ukraine were also encouraging the firm trend in wheat, traders said.

Prices at 1150 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

804.25

5.25

0.66

640.50

25.57

CBOT corn Cv1

601.00

2.75

0.46

484.00

24.17

CBOT soy Sv1

1322.75

10.00

0.76

1311.00

0.90

Paris wheat BL2H2

288.00

3.00

1.05

195.50

47.31

Paris maize EMAc1

246.00

1.25

0.51

219.00

12.33

Paris rape COMc1

751.25

13.25

1.80

418.25

79.62

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.28

0.16

0.22

48.52

46.91

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

0.21

1.2100

-6.55

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.8847 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and David Evans)

