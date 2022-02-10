GRAINS-Soy, corn end lower in volatile sell-off from multi-month highs

By Tom Polansek and Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures closed lower on Thursday after a wild session, retreating after a run-up to multi-month highs as a wave of profit taking and farmer selling overshadowed support from shrinking estimates of South American crops due to drought, analysts said.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans SH2 settled down 20-1/2 cents at $15.74-1/4 per bushel, falling after a climb to $16.33, a contract top and the highest in a continuous chart of the most-active soy contract Sv1 since May 13, 2021.

March corn CH2 ended down 5 cents at $6.41-3/4 per bushel after rising to $6.62-3/4, the highest on a continuous chart Cv1 since June 24.

All actively traded CBOT corn 0#C:, soybean 0#S: and soymeal 0#SM: contract months set life-of-contract highs before selling off.

Soybeans surged after Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab slashed its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop to 125.471 million tonnes, down from its previous estimate of 140.5 million and well below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast of 134 million, released a day earlier.

In Argentina, the Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its forecast of the country's 2021/22 corn crop to 51 million tonnes, from 57 million previously.

Separately, the Rosario grains exchange said dry weather and scant hopes of significant rains for the rest of the month are igniting fears of a "productive disaster" in Argentina akin to that in 2018.

But the surge in CBOT futures attracted farmer selling and profit-taking that knocked prices off their highs, said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions.

"We've pumped a lot of bullishness into this market," he said. "It's kind of telling everyone that this market has a lot of air underneath it. It could fall any time."

Additional market pressure stemmed from worries about feed demand after Mexico's agriculture ministry said it will ban the entry of poultry products originating or coming from the U.S. state of Indiana after an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu.

Wheat futures also declined in a reversal from early strength as traders waited to see if Russian military drills would affect grain trade through the key Black Sea export region.

CBOT March wheat WH2 finished down 13-1/2 cents at $7.71-1/2, after rising to $8.01-3/4, its highest since Jan. 26.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernadette Baum and Diane Craft)

