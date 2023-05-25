GRAINS-Soy, corn and wheat subdued as exports, weather weigh

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures were little changed on Thursday, as traders assessed a mixed weather outlook and tepid export demand.

Wheat inched lower, consolidating after a sharp drop on Wednesday when rain forecast in North American wheat belts eased supply concerns.

Market participants were awaiting weekly U.S. export data later on Thursday while also adjusting positions in the run-up to a U.S. holiday weekend.

A two-month high for the dollar index, supported by investor fears of a possible U.S. debt default, added to negative U.S. export sentiment.

In China, a surplus of cheap wheat is replacing significant volumes of corn in animal feed and may curb corn and soy imports, according to feed makers and analysts.

"Chinese demand remains lacklustre, thus limiting the potential upside for these two products (corn and soybeans), on the back of record production in Brazil," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Corn and soybeans have found some support in forecasts for dry weather in the Midwest, though some latest projections showed chances of rain in early June.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $13.23-3/4 a bushel, as of 1201 GMT, while corn Cv1 was up 0.1% at $5.88 a bushel.

CBOT wheat Wv1 gave up 0.2% to $6.05-1/4 a bushel, having lost 2.6% on Wednesday.

After rallying on latest tensions over a Black Sea deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine, wheat prices have faced pressure from rain relief in North America and a backdrop of large stocks in Russia.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiw in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.