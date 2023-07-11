GRAINS-Soy climbs on supply worries ahead of USDA reports; wheat, corn rise

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as traders braced for a monthly U.S. government crop report due on Wednesday that is expected to project a smaller crop and tighter supplies, analysts said.

Wheat futures rose as a drone strike on Ukraine's Odesa port returned attention to war risks to Black Sea supplies, while a surprise drop in a U.S. spring wheat crop rating underscored mixed prospects for harvest.

Corn tracked strength in wheat and soybeans, but gains were capped by a sharp improvement in U.S. crop conditions and forecasts for plentiful supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures SX3 settled up 14-3/4 cents at $13.60-1/4 per bushel. September wheat WU3 ended up 14-1/4 cents at $6.60-1/2 a bushel and December corn CZ3 rose 2 cents to finish $5.01-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean futures rose after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late on Monday rated 51% of the U.S. soy crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 50% last week but below analysts' average estimate of 52%. In Illinois, the top U.S. soybean producer, 36% of the crop was rated good to excellent, up from 30% the prior week but still among the lowest ratings in the Midwest crop belt. US/SOY

"You have Illinois with some of the bigger producers, and some of the worst ratings," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. "To me, soybeans need some weather premium."

Analysts expect the USDA in a monthly supply/demand report due on Wednesday to cut its forecast for the U.S. soybean harvest, after the agency slashed its soy plantings estimate in a June 30 acreage report. Soybean ending stocks for the 2023/24 marketing year are expected to tighten as well.

For corn, analysts expect only modest changes to the USDA's production and 2023/24 ending stocks forecasts, while sluggish demand for the grain remains a worry as farmers in Brazil continue to harvest a bumper corn crop.

Meanwhile, the USDA on Monday rated 55% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent, up from 51% last week, but still the worst for this time of year since the drought year of 2012.

The USDA rated 47% of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 48% a week ago, defying analysts' expectations for an improvement.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Paul Simao and Matthew Lewis)

